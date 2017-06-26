Are Two-Way Streets Safer?
The debate about two-way streets and one-way streets may never fully come to an end. Those who aren't used to one-ways often find them confusing, but they can streamline traffic and -- of course -- reduce head-on collisions. This could make them safer and more efficient.
However, not all studies have come up with the same results. According to one, these one-way streets could actually lead to an increase in risk.
The Louisville Test
A test took place in Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities had two one-way streets that they wanted to turn into two-way streets, so they made the changes. On one of those roads, car accidents declined by an impressive 36 percent. However, even that paled in comparison to the other one, where accidents fell by an astounding 60 percent.
Why?
The reasons for the decline may vary, and they're open to speculation since changing just two streets is a very small sample size. Some have said that people may drive faster on a one-way street, not feeling nervous about traffic coming toward them. A two-way street may cause them to slow down and stick to the speed limit, which reduces the odds of an accident.
Some people feel very passionately about this subject. One professor at the University of Louisville said that one-way streets "pose many threats for pedestrian and motorist safety [and] make city streets seem less safe." He was also referencing the impact of crime, which was found to be 25 percent lower on two-way streets than on one-ways, but his comments also connect to the dangers of driving on these roads.
One-Way Accidents
Were you hit by another driver on a one-way street, perhaps as he or she was speeding and driving carelessly? If so, you may be able to get financial compensation for lost wages, medical bills, and much more.
