Are There Too Many Laws?
Sometimes, it feels like there are laws about everything. Proponents can always defend them, but some can seem a bit unnecessary. For example, Michael D. Tanner wrote in the National Review that all of the discussion in recent years about fantasy sports betting was simply going outside of what the government needed to control. The sheer amount of time, energy and money put into deciding if people could play fantasy sports online seemed rather absurd, something he said the government had no real business being involved in. Is he right?
The Declaration
He does have a point that the Founding Fathers may have agreed with. In the Declaration of Independence, when speaking about reasons for rebelling against King George III, they wrote: "He has erected a Multitude of New Offices, and sent hither Swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their Substance."
In the years since the revolution, is the United States simply doing the same thing that England was doing then? Some would argue that's exactly what has happened.
Minor Issues
Tanner went on to reference laws governing very minor issues -- and, in some cases, things that are seen as good deeds. For instance, he said that some cities and towns, which tell food vendors they need to have business permits, have told children that they could not have lemonade stands since they didn't have the right permits. Many adults remember having lemonade stands as kids, but now it's something local authorities may stop.
He also noted that doing something as simple as giving food to the homeless -- for free -- had been banned in over 50 cities. He pointed to traditionally liberal cities like Los Angeles and Seattle as examples. Many people prefer to give food to the homeless, when asked for money, to make sure that they are getting the food that they need -- rather than using the money for something like alcohol. But, in some places, local laws have been created to stop people from doing it.
Knowing Your Rights
So, are there too many laws and too many reasons to be arrested or fined? Some, like Tanner, would argue that this is definitely the case. Whether you believe he's right or not, the reality is that new laws are passed year in and year out. It's crucial to know your rights if you've been arrested, especially for something you didn't even know you weren't allowed to do.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans