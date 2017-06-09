Remove Your Name from Your Home If Your Spouse Keeps It in the Divorce
Deciding what to do with your home is usually one of the most significant financial decisions that you and your spouse will make during your divorce. A big mistake that too many people make is not getting their name off of the mortgage and the deed if their spouse keeps the house.
Sometimes a husband or wife will agree to stay on the loan and help out their spouse with the payments until they're able to refinance or afford the mortgage alone. In some cases, it may just seem like too much trouble to take your name off the loan and the title even though their spouse is now paying the mortgage alone.
What If Your Ex Can't or Won't Refinance?
However, what happens if that spouse becomes unemployed, suffers another type of financial setback or just decides not to pay anymore? You could be stuck with the full mortgage payment, and your credit could take a big hit if you can't afford that.
The first thing you'll want to do is talk with your family law attorney. You can go back to the judge in your case to ask for a court order requiring your spouse to refinance the loan in his or her name only. However, when someone is financially unable to do that, a court order won't do much good.
If your spouse has the money to refinance, however, the original judge doesn't still have jurisdiction in your case; you may have to sue your ex-spouse to get him or her to do that.
Selling the Home May Be the Best Option
If you can persuade your spouse to sell the home with you, you'll free yourself of the mortgage and maybe make a nice profit that the two of you can divide. You may be able to convince a spouse to part with a home by offering to pay the closing costs.
Often it's best to sell the home as part of the divorce. That way you're not going back to court months or years later and paying additional legal costs. Deciding what to do with the family home can be an emotional decision. However, it has to be made rationally. There's a lot of money riding on it.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans