Collecting Evidence After an Injury

If you're injured, one of the first steps you want to take is to gather as much evidence as possible. This is true for car accident injuries, on the job injuries, and much more. Below are a few ways that you can start getting things together to strengthen your case.

Write It All Down

Don't just count on your memory. Write down everything you can remember, from when the accident happened to what caused it. Do this as soon as you can after the incident -- there could be some delay if you're seriously injured -- and then revisit it after you've had time to think. You may remember more details that you initially forgot, but writing it all down immediately also helps because your impressions are fresh.

Talk to Witnesses

If other people saw it happen, talk to them and get their statements. You don't have to be the only one offering evidence. You especially want to talk to witnesses if you think there is video footage or other solid evidence that could be used. For instance, if you slipped and fell on a sidewalk, nearby homeowners may have security camera footage. If you were in a car accident, the car behind you may have had a dash camera.

Get Contact Information

You want contact info for anyone involved. This means getting phone numbers for other drivers in a car accident, for instance, or getting info for co-workers who were witnesses to a jobsite accident. You may need to contact some of these people again to tell them you'll be suing them or to get more information and evidence. Either way, getting that information up front makes it less of a chore and streamlines the process.

Fighting for Compensation

Above all else, you just want to gather information and work hard to get the paperwork and evidence together. The better you prepare for the case, the better your chances of getting financial compensation.