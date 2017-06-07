How Road Rage Erupts

Drivers make mistakes. They forget to use their turn signals. They drive in the wrong lanes. They follow too closely to other cars. The litany of errors goes on and on, because drivers are human. Every year, mistakes cause accidents.

Sometimes, though, a mistake doesn't immediately cause a crash. It just angers other drivers on the road. This can cause them to escalate the situation until an accident happens.

The Pilot and the Legacy

One perfect example of this is in an incident that took place between a Honda Pilot and a Subaru Legacy. Thanks to a dashcam, the footage made the rounds after the crash.

The accident is on a two-lane freeway. The Subaru, in the left lane, is driving faster than traffic. The Pilot is in the right lane, gets stuck behind slower cars, and moves to the left. After the Pilot gets around the slower vehicles, though, he doesn't move back into the slow lane on the right.

That's the first mistake. It's a minor and common one, but the Legacy driver is angry and begins tailgating, trying to get the SUV to move over. The driver of the Pilot is then angry and starts hitting the brakes violently to get the Subaru to back off. Eventually, the Subaru goes out of control trying to avoid the impact, drives off the road, and rolls.

The Escalation

Clearly, there's an entire list of issues here. The Pilot should have moved to the right. The Subaru should have obeyed the speed limit and kept a safe following distance. The Pilot should never have brake-checked the Subaru, actively causing the accident.

What's important to take away from this is that you never want to let the actions of other drivers push you to escalate the situation and make it more dangerous. Road rage causes accidents that are entirely unnecessary.

Seeking Compensation

Of course, there's always the chance that you'll make one simple mistake, one that doesn't lead to a crash but that does cause another driver to begin acting aggressively and recklessly. When this driver then causes an accident and you're injured -- though you did nothing to escalate the situation yourself -- you need to know if you can seek financial compensation. Dashcam footage can be useful in these situations, as it helps determine fault in a way that's hard to dispute.