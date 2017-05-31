Are You Making Chronic Pain Worse?
Some injuries lead not just to immediate pain and the need for medical treatment, but to chronic pain that can last for weeks, years, or the rest of your life. For instance, if you're involved in a car accident and suffer a spinal injury, you may never fully feel relief from that pain, especially when doing certain activities. If you are suffering from chronic pain, be sure you know how you might actually make it worse.
Ignoring Depression and Stress
Professionals believe that emotional stress and depression can, in some cases, make physical pain more pronounced. On top of that, one report showed that the majority of people with chronic pain (54 percent) were also depressed. Not getting treatment for depression could worsen physical pain and lead to expensive physical treatments that don't give you the results you want.
Doing Nothing
A lot of people who have chronic pain hope that they can just wait and it will dissipate. They attempt to tough it out. A full 25 percent wait half a year or longer to get treatment. Prompt treatment can often help more than delayed treatment, and putting things off can just make it worse. Experts note that most issues that will clear up without assistance do so in a month. They say not to wait longer than that.
Avoiding Exercise
People with chronic pain often think they can't exercise or are afraid to do so. However, exercise can help tremendously. It builds up muscles, making re-injury less likely, and lubricates your joints. It can have a positive impact on your mood, perhaps helping with stress and depression, and it produces endorphins that may act as a natural pain reliever. Don't overdo it, especially at first, but don't rule out exercise entirely.
Full Compensation
As you can see, chronic pain can lead to life changes and increased costs. You may need treatment for depression, rehabilitation, a gym membership, and more. When someone else caused the initial injury, it's important to consider your rights to financial compensation for all of the costs you're facing.
