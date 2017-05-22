Do You Know If You Have a Concussion Right Away?

Head injuries must be taken seriously, whether they occur while playing sports, in car accidents, during workplace accidents, or in a host of other ways. Though many people often paint concussions as "mild" issues, they can be very serious. Some people see symptoms that last for months, and it may be easier to get a second concussion after getting the first, increasing future risks.

So, if you're going to take concussions seriously and get medical treatment, how do you know if you have one? Will you know instantly?

Delayed Symptoms

You may know instantly, and many people do. However, medical experts note that you could have

delayed symptoms.

For example, you may get a concussion in a car accident, when your head hits the side window. You're not bleeding, though, since a concussion is a closed head injury. You get out of the car, your heart racing, adrenaline pumping, and you feel fine. You talk to the other driver, start the insurance process, and have your car towed away to get fixed. You count yourself lucky, and you even turn down medical care at the scene.

The next day, you have a mild headache. Two days later, you start feeling sick to your stomach, and it doesn't go away. A day after that, you're so dizzy and tired that you can't go to work. The headaches just keep getting worse. A week after the wreck, you finally go in and find out you had a concussion at the moment of the crash, but you just didn't know it at the time.

Seeking Compensation

It's important to understand how a delay like this can happen when considering financial compensation, as you may still be entitled to compensation for medical costs, even if you didn't think you were hurt initially. You must monitor your symptoms. It's also important to remember that concussion symtoms are different for everyone. If they last for days, weeks, or months, you could end up missing significant time at work and need compensation for those lost wages, even if your medical bills aren't high.