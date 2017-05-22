Do You Know If You Have a Concussion Right Away?
Head injuries must be taken seriously, whether they occur while playing sports, in car accidents, during workplace accidents, or in a host of other ways. Though many people often paint concussions as "mild" issues, they can be very serious. Some people see symptoms that last for months, and it may be easier to get a second concussion after getting the first, increasing future risks.
So, if you're going to take concussions seriously and get medical treatment, how do you know if you have one? Will you know instantly?
Delayed Symptoms
You may know instantly, and many people do. However, medical experts note that you could have
delayed symptoms.
For example, you may get a concussion in a car accident, when your head hits the side window. You're not bleeding, though, since a concussion is a closed head injury. You get out of the car, your heart racing, adrenaline pumping, and you feel fine. You talk to the other driver, start the insurance process, and have your car towed away to get fixed. You count yourself lucky, and you even turn down medical care at the scene.
The next day, you have a mild headache. Two days later, you start feeling sick to your stomach, and it doesn't go away. A day after that, you're so dizzy and tired that you can't go to work. The headaches just keep getting worse. A week after the wreck, you finally go in and find out you had a concussion at the moment of the crash, but you just didn't know it at the time.
Seeking Compensation
It's important to understand how a delay like this can happen when considering financial compensation, as you may still be entitled to compensation for medical costs, even if you didn't think you were hurt initially. You must monitor your symptoms. It's also important to remember that concussion symtoms are different for everyone. If they last for days, weeks, or months, you could end up missing significant time at work and need compensation for those lost wages, even if your medical bills aren't high.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans