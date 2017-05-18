3 Types of Fault After a Car Accident
You're involved in a car accident, and the other driver was at fault. That's a good place to start, but what type of fault is it? What are the reasons for the crash? Below are three basic types of fault that could be found.
Negligence
Negligence causes most accidents, which truly are accidents. It just means that someone made a mistake behind the wheel and caused the crash. For example, perhaps the other driver came to a cross street and was supposed to yield the right of way to you. He or she didn't do it and pulled out in front of you, perhaps because that driver didn't see you or maybe because he or she misjudged the distance. It's a simple mistake, but that driver still has an obligation to drive safely, and he or she was negligent in that duty.
Recklessness or Wanton Conduct
In some cases, drivers operate their vehicles in such a reckless manner that they don't show proper regard for the safety of others. They may not intentionally try to cause a wreck, but they intentionally take action that leads to one. It goes beyond mere negligence. For example, a driver who is going 100 miles an hour down the interstate, weaving in and out of traffic, could face these charges.
Intentional Misconduct
This is far less common, but also very serious: The other driver intentionally causes the crash. The injuries you suffer aren't merely an accident, but something purposefully inflected upon you. This could happen in a road rage case, for example, if another driver is furious with you and runs into the back of your car, causing you to lose control and slam into the trees on the side of the road.
Car Accident Compensation
The type of charges that are leveled and how fault is determined can have an impact on your case, as it helps show why you need compensation. That being said, you should know your rights to compensation no matter how the crash happened, as any of these types of fault mean the other driver violated your right to safety on the road. You could be facing high medical bills, lost wages during recovery and find many other costs stack up in the wake of the accident: You don't deserve to pay for all of this in an incident that you didn't cause.
