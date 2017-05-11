Does Where You Live Change Workplace Injury Risks?

You know there's a risk of injury and illness when you go to work. This is true in every industry, in every state. It's a risk you take on simply by being employed, and you know you have rights to workers' compensation in many cases if you're hurt or become ill on the job.

What you may be wondering, though, is if the risks change depending where you live. Construction is often touted as one of the most dangerous industries in America, for instance, but is that risk the same in Alabama as it is in Michigan? What about California, Texas, and North Dakota? What factors -- like working conditions -- may change the risks?

Fortunately, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Bureau of Labor Statistics

track these numbers, so you can compare the statistics for 2015 and see how different states stack up.

Alabama: Crops and Construction

For the sake of comparison, let's start with Alabama. One of the more dangerous occupations was crop production, with 11.1 injuries and illnesses per 100 workers. The construction industry only reported 3 injuries per 100 workers.

California: Crops and Construction

In California, crop production was significantly safer, with an incident rate of just 5.5 for every 100 workers. The construction industry was similar, checking in with 3.3 injuries per 100 full-time workers.

The Size of the State/h2>

Does the size of the state make a difference? To find out, look at Vermont, where there were 5.9 incidents per 100 workers in the construction industry. Texas, however, only saw 2.0 incidents per 100 workers.

It's worth noting that there are many other potential factors in play here. For example, in Texas, construction workers get warm, dry weather for most of the year. In Vermont, they spend more time working in rain, snow and ice. That could increase slip and fall risks, sickness, and the like.

Workers' Comp Rights

If you are injured on the job, no matter where you live, you need to know your rights to workers' compensation. The same is true if you suffer from a workplace-induced illness or disease -- which can sometimes be more dangerous than an injury.