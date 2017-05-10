Weird Driving Laws That Somehow Got on the Books

Every now and then, you come across laws that make you think: Did they really have to make that a law? Some of them seem so bizarre or so obvious that they shouldn't need to be stated. Below are a few noteworthy ones from around the United States.

No Blindfolds in Alabama

Being able to see seems like job number one when getting behind the wheel. To make sure that drivers can see, Alabama made it illegal to wear a blindfold and drive.

No Swearing in Rockville

In Rockville, Maryland, they've taken extreme steps to clean up the streets. Those caught swearing from a vehicle could actually be charged with a misdemeanor.

No Mud in Minnetonka

Unexpected slick substances on public roadways could cause drivers to lose control and crash. To cut back on this, Minnetonka, Minnesota, has made it illegal to leave dirt, mud, or "sticky substances" on the road behind your vehicle. So, drivers who take trucks and jeeps on off-road trails may want to hose them off before returning to the highway.

No Playing in Traffic in Dunn, North Carolina

It seems almost too obvious for a law to be needed, but playing in traffic is banned in Dunn, North Carolina. This law could theoretically help motorists who strike pedestrians shake the charges, as they could claim that it was the pedestrians who broke the law by being in the road in the first place. To balance that out, Dunn has another law that seems like common sense: Driving on sidewalks is also illegal.

No Beer in Scituate

Naturally, there are already plenty of laws against drinking and driving or driving with an open drink in hand. However, Scituate, Rhode Island, took it one step further. You can't have beer in your car, whether or not it's opened. Even a sealed beer is thought to be too dangerous.

Local Laws

As you can see, different states have very different traffic laws and regulations. It's important for drivers to understand the local laws and to know their rights. This is especially true if another driver breaks one of these laws, causes an accident, and puts other drivers or pedestrians in the hospital.