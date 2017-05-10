Weird Driving Laws That Somehow Got on the Books
Every now and then, you come across laws that make you think: Did they really have to make that a law? Some of them seem so bizarre or so obvious that they shouldn't need to be stated. Below are a few noteworthy ones from around the United States.
No Blindfolds in Alabama
Being able to see seems like job number one when getting behind the wheel. To make sure that drivers can see, Alabama made it illegal to wear a blindfold and drive.
No Swearing in Rockville
In Rockville, Maryland, they've taken extreme steps to clean up the streets. Those caught swearing from a vehicle could actually be charged with a misdemeanor.
No Mud in Minnetonka
Unexpected slick substances on public roadways could cause drivers to lose control and crash. To cut back on this, Minnetonka, Minnesota, has made it illegal to leave dirt, mud, or "sticky substances" on the road behind your vehicle. So, drivers who take trucks and jeeps on off-road trails may want to hose them off before returning to the highway.
No Playing in Traffic in Dunn, North Carolina
It seems almost too obvious for a law to be needed, but playing in traffic is banned in Dunn, North Carolina. This law could theoretically help motorists who strike pedestrians shake the charges, as they could claim that it was the pedestrians who broke the law by being in the road in the first place. To balance that out, Dunn has another law that seems like common sense: Driving on sidewalks is also illegal.
No Beer in Scituate
Naturally, there are already plenty of laws against drinking and driving or driving with an open drink in hand. However, Scituate, Rhode Island, took it one step further. You can't have beer in your car, whether or not it's opened. Even a sealed beer is thought to be too dangerous.
Local Laws
As you can see, different states have very different traffic laws and regulations. It's important for drivers to understand the local laws and to know their rights. This is especially true if another driver breaks one of these laws, causes an accident, and puts other drivers or pedestrians in the hospital.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans