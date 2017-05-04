Emergency Room Wait Times Aren’t Reliable
Hospitals have to market to draw in patients, advertising their services and showing why they're better than the competition. These are terms typically associated with businesses, and they feel a little strange when considering necessary medical care, but that's the way modern hospitals advertise.
One thing that a lot of potential patients are wondering is simple: "If I go to the ER, how long do I have to wait?" Not only do they not enjoy waiting, but they want to know that they'll get quick treatment for urgent injuries. Hospitals will often put this information on the Internet, using social media to tell people about current wait times and draw them in.
There's one potentially huge issue with doing this, however: Doctors themselves
have said that wait times are inaccurate.
Different Measurements
One issue is that one facility may measure the "wait time" differently than another. Does it end when the nurse sees you in triage? Or are you still waiting until the doctor sees you? That makes a massive difference, as just measuring differently could make one hospital seem fastest when it's actually the same -- or slower.
Unpredictable Days
Another issue is that, try as they might, doctors just can't predict what's going to happen. As one professional put it, they could be running along quickly, with a wait time of 20 minutes. Just as they put that on social media, a bus full of injured commuters could pull up to the ER. In a few seconds, the wait time jumps from 20 minutes to 90 minutes. While there are trends and patterns, injuries are rather unpredictable by their very nature, so hospitals have busy days, slow days, short wait times and long wait times -- all within the same week.
Waiting Too Long
What you do know is that you deserve high-level care when you go to the ER, and you deserve it quickly. Injuries that are ignored can get worse, and some survivable injuries could even turn fatal if not treated quickly. If you've lost a loved one or suffered complications yourself because of delayed care, you should know if you have a right to compensation if the hospital was negligent.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans