4 Common Car Accident Myths
People get a lot of their information about car accidents simply by talking to friends and family members who have already been in wrecks -- especially if they've never experienced it themselves. This can help to perpetuate a few common myths about these accidents. Whether you've been in a wreck or not, it's important to know what's true and what isn't.
You Can Safely Drive as Long as the Car Runs
This may be true, but don't assume it is. A functional car is not always a safe car. Driving a vehicle that is in no condition to be driven could cause secondary accidents for which you may then be liable.
Minor Accidents Are Purely Cosmetic
Again, this can be true in some cases, but it's important not to assume anything. Even light damage to the car's frame and internal parts can put you in danger. It's wise to check over the entire vehicle, even after a minor crash.
The Police Will Gather the Necessary Information
The police do often come to the crash site and create an accident report. But it's still important for you to gather information. Take notes about how the accident happened, get the other driver's license and insurance information, and write down the plate number. Don't count on the police to do it all for you or critical information could be left out.
Injuries Don't Happen in Low-Speed Crashes
The reality is that you can be hurt in an accident at any speed. If you have any symptoms, get checked out by medical professionals. Talk to a doctor and get proper treatment. Don't assume you're fine just because you were only going 15 MPH.
Legal Steps
No matter how an accident occurs, it's important to take it seriously. While looking into potential medical treatment and car repair options, take the time to understand your legal rights, which could include a right to financial compensation. Don't buy into the myths and take the proper legal steps.
