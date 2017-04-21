5 Driving Laws People Love to Break
Many car accidents happen because of a simple mistake, something neither driver intended. Other accidents, though, happen because one driver actively broke the law. Some of the most common laws that are broken include:
Making Illegal Manuvers
For instance, a driver may miss his or her turn and decide to pull a U-turn and go back, rather than driving to the next driveway and turning around legally. The U-turn could put the vehicle right in the path of oncoming traffic.
Distracted Driving
Any distraction can be a problem on the road, even the radio or your kids in the back seat. However, there are laws prohibiting things like texting and driving, and those who break these laws cause a multitude of accidents every year.
Drunk Driving
Distracted driving and drunk driving are very similar. Either way, reaction times can be slowed and mistakes can be made. It's illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or more in every state, but it continues to happen without an end in sight.
Not Giving the Right of Way
Drivers are expected to know which cars have the right of way, and, at light-controlled stops, it's very easy to know -- even though people do often run through red lights and cause accidents. A lot of right-of-way errors are made at four-way stops, though, when drivers simply aren't sure if it's their turn and two people drive through the intersection at the same time.
Not Driving with Respect to the Conditions
Remember, you are obligated to change how you drive so that it's safe for conditions. If the road is covered in snow and ice after a blizzard, it doesn't matter that the speed limit is 70 MPH. You could still be ticketed for going 70 and causing an accident.
Compensation
These traffic laws are broken every single day in the United States. It's a risk you take each time you leave your driveway. If you're involved in an accident with another driver who broke the law, remember that you may have a strong case to seek compensation for your injuries.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans