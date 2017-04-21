5 Driving Laws People Love to Break

Many car accidents happen because of a simple mistake, something neither driver intended. Other accidents, though, happen because one driver actively broke the law. Some of the most common laws that are broken include:

Making Illegal Manuvers

For instance, a driver may miss his or her turn and decide to pull a U-turn and go back, rather than driving to the next driveway and turning around legally. The U-turn could put the vehicle right in the path of oncoming traffic.

Distracted Driving

Any distraction can be a problem on the road, even the radio or your kids in the back seat. However, there are laws prohibiting things like texting and driving, and those who break these laws cause a multitude of accidents every year.

Drunk Driving

Distracted driving and drunk driving are very similar. Either way, reaction times can be slowed and mistakes can be made. It's illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or more in every state, but it continues to happen without an end in sight.

Not Giving the Right of Way

Drivers are expected to know which cars have the right of way, and, at light-controlled stops, it's very easy to know -- even though people do often run through red lights and cause accidents. A lot of right-of-way errors are made at four-way stops, though, when drivers simply aren't sure if it's their turn and two people drive through the intersection at the same time.

Not Driving with Respect to the Conditions

Remember, you are obligated to change how you drive so that it's safe for conditions. If the road is covered in snow and ice after a blizzard, it doesn't matter that the speed limit is 70 MPH. You could still be ticketed for going 70 and causing an accident.

Compensation

These traffic laws are broken every single day in the United States. It's a risk you take each time you leave your driveway. If you're involved in an accident with another driver who broke the law, remember that you may have a strong case to seek compensation for your injuries.