Workplace Injuries Spike in Summer, Decrease in Winter

In order to better understand how and why workplace injuries happen, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did a study to track injury reporting throughout the year. To get accurate numbers and avoid one-year spikes, they took data starting in 2003 and running all the way through 2010.

The Holiday Drop

One thing that the study found was that there tends to be a drop around the winter holidays. The drop begins in the fall, but the largest declines are seen in November and December. The numbers then leap back up in January, rising by a full 23 percent (for daily injury counts) as the new year begins.

While there are many reasons for this trend, the BLS does note that simple workplace exposure could be to blame. People get time off for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some take personal days off to supplement the days they're given. If millions of workers are simply on the job less in December than they were in June, there's going to be a drop in injuries.

Injury-Prone Summers

As you may expect from the above data, the injury stats do rise considerably in the summer months. Again, exposure may play into this, though it's worth noting that many people take vacations in the summer, when their children are out of school.

Still, the stats from the BLS study are clear. There were only 2371.3 injuries per day in December, but there were 3336.0 per day in June, 3282.4 per day in July, and 3375.5 per day in August. After that, the slight autumn drop begins toward the winter lows, but it's clear that these three summer months see the most injuries across the board.

Workplace Injury Rights

While it's good to know when the injury risks are highest in the workplace, remember that you may deserve workers' compensation no matter when you're hurt on the job. After an injury occurs, be sure to look into your legal options.