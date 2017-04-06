Injury Lawsuits Become Complicated if You Don’t Wear a Seat Belt

You're driving to the movies, and you're going to be late. Since you're in a hurry, you don't put your seat belt on. While you're going through an intersection, another driver runs the red light and slams into the side of your car. You know it was 100 percent that driver's fault, and the police agree. Can you still get compensation for your injuries, even though you broke the law by not wearing a seat belt?
Your Own Negligence
These cases can get rather complex, as negligence has to be considered on both sides. You could be found "negligent per se" since you did not wear your seat belt. The other driver may also have been negligent -- ignoring the red light -- and may have caused the crash, but this means you were also negligent for ignoring the safety law.
Seeking Compensation
This doesn't mean you can't seek compensation in all cases. Obviously, had you not been hit, you wouldn't have been hurt. In many states, comparative negligence is used, meaning that part of the blame falls on you for not wearing the belt and part falls on the other driver for hitting you. That driver may not have to cover the total cost, arguing that your injuries wouldn't have been so severe had you worn the belt. For example, if you had $100,000 in medical bills, that driver could be ordered to pay $70,000, while you still have to cover the other $30,000. This is just one example and every case is different.
It is worth noting that some states do still have strict contributory negligence laws. Even a small amount of negligence on your part could result in no compensation being awarded. The only way you can get compensation is if you did nothing wrong at all and were still injured.
Complicated Cases
Of course, the best way to ensure you get compensation is simply to follow the traffic laws yourself. If it's too late for that and you're already involved in a complex case, be sure you know what laws are on the books in your state and what legal rights they give you.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans