Car Accidents and Eye Injuries

Year after year, car accidents remain a top cause of injuries in the United States. Frequent injuries generally include fractures, concussions, spine and neck injuries, and the like. How common are eye injuries in these wrecks?

A Dropping Rate

According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, between the years 2001 and 2008, there were about 75,028 accidents in which eye injuries were reported. It is important to note that the rate was falling during these years, as the study was carried out. As such, even the average that it suggests could be higher than current figures as these injuries become less common.

Of course, though 75,028 injuries may sound like a lot when taken as a total, it's still a fairly low incident rate per year. In 2015, Newsweek reported that there had been 2.3 million car accident injuries in the first six months of the year alone -- and that only took into account serious injuries. About 19,000 people had died in car accidents during that same time period, on pace for 38,000 deaths during the year. Even the study carried out by the NCBI claimed there were 21,499,257 car-accident-related ED visits in the years that the study covered, making eye injuries fairly uncommon.

A Life-Altering Injury

Even if eye injuries are not common, it's important to understand just how serious they can be. Eyes are very fragile and injuries may never heal completely or at all. Broken bones may be more common, but many people who suffer basic fractures have no ill effects a year later. Those with eye injuries could have lingering pain, diminished vision, a notable disfigurement, or even a temporary or permanent disability.

Because of the seriousness of these injuries, you simply have to know your rights to compensation after the crash. You could be facing a lasting condition that brings with it costs and social drawbacks for the rest of your life, and negligent drivers may need to compensate you for the damages suffered.