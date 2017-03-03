What can Impact a Car Accident Lawsuit?
If you're involved in a car accident and you're injured, you may be interested in seeking compensation if you were not at fault. It's very important to know about some of the factors that can play into the court case, potentially impacting what you get and whether or not you win the case. A few examples are listed below.
Pre-Existing Conditions
If you had a pre-existing condition, you may still get compensation if the wreck made it worse. For example, maybe you were dealing with minor back pain, but you'd been going to the chiropractor and thought you'd almost beaten it. Then the accident threw your back out and now you can barely move.
If You Got Medical Help
It weakens your case to claim you were hurt when records show that you never got medical treatment for the injuries. If you're hurt, it's best to go to a hospital right away and at least get checked out. This documentation from a medical professional can be very helpful.
However, remember that not all injuries show up instantly. A concussion, for example, could only become apparent hours or even days later. Get medical help when you need it, but err on the side of getting it quickly.
Time You Missed at Work
One of the biggest things for which you may want to seek compensation is your lost wages if your injuries made it so you couldn't work. Keep careful track of how long you were out, exactly how many hours you missed, what you should have been paid in that time, and the like. It may be helpful to get past pay stubs or documents from your employer to prove your standard wages and earnings, and to show that you really weren't at work following the crash.
Keep Good Records
These are just a few examples, but you can quickly see a trend. If you're injured in a car accident, be sure that you keep excellent records. They can make all of the difference when you get to court.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans