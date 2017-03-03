What can Impact a Car Accident Lawsuit?

If you're involved in a car accident and you're injured, you may be interested in seeking compensation if you were not at fault. It's very important to know about some of the factors that can play into the court case, potentially impacting what you get and whether or not you win the case. A few examples are listed below.

Pre-Existing Conditions

If you had a pre-existing condition, you may still get compensation if the wreck made it worse. For example, maybe you were dealing with minor back pain, but you'd been going to the chiropractor and thought you'd almost beaten it. Then the accident threw your back out and now you can barely move.

If You Got Medical Help

It weakens your case to claim you were hurt when records show that you never got medical treatment for the injuries. If you're hurt, it's best to go to a hospital right away and at least get checked out. This documentation from a medical professional can be very helpful.

However, remember that not all injuries show up instantly. A concussion, for example, could only become apparent hours or even days later. Get medical help when you need it, but err on the side of getting it quickly.

Time You Missed at Work

One of the biggest things for which you may want to seek compensation is your lost wages if your injuries made it so you couldn't work. Keep careful track of how long you were out, exactly how many hours you missed, what you should have been paid in that time, and the like. It may be helpful to get past pay stubs or documents from your employer to prove your standard wages and earnings, and to show that you really weren't at work following the crash.

Keep Good Records

These are just a few examples, but you can quickly see a trend. If you're injured in a car accident, be sure that you keep excellent records. They can make all of the difference when you get to court.