What Are the Symptoms of Mesothelioma?

Mesothelioma is an aggressive, deadly form of cancer. The primary risk factor for this disease is exposure to asbestos, which was often used in the past to make insulation, shingles, brakes, flooring and more. The symptoms of mesothelioma can vary depending on where the cancer is located.

What Are the Symptoms of Pleural Mesothelioma?

Pleural mesothelioma affects the tissues around the lungs. This is the most common form of mesothelioma. The symptoms include:

Chest pain located under the rib cage

Shortness of breath

Coughing that is very painful

Unusual tissue lumps on your chest

Unexplainable weight loss

What Are the Symptoms of Peritoneal Mesothelioma?

Peritoneal mesothelioma affects the tissues in the abdomen. It a rarer form of mesothelioma. The symptoms include:

Pain in the abdomen

Swelling the abdomen

Unusual tissue lumps on your abdomen

Unexplainable weight loss

What Are the Symptoms of Other Kinds of Mesothelioma?

The symptoms of other types of the disease are not clear. This is because the other forms of mesothelioma are very rare. Two of the other types of the disease and their symptoms include:

Pericardial mesothelioma affects the tissue around the heart. The symptoms include chest pains and difficulty breathing.

Tunica vaginalis affects the tissue around the testicles. The first symptom is usually a mass on or swelling of a testicle.

The signs and symptoms of this type of cancer are not specific to mesothelioma. This disease overall is fairly rare and these symptoms are more likely going to be related to another condition. If you have been exposed to asbestos over the years, though, it is of vital importance that you tell your doctor.

What Legal Help Is Available for Those Who Suffer from Mesothelioma?

In 1989, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of all asbestos products. Unfortunately, the uses that were established before 1989 are still allowed. There are many regulations as to asbestos removal. Those have been diagnosed with mesothelioma do have legal rights, and in some cases, this includes the right to compensation. A local asbestos attorney can provide more information.