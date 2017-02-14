Statute of Limitations (Time Limits) After a Car Accident
If you're hurt in a car accident, you may know instantly. The emergency crews will rush you to the hospital with broken bones, cuts and lacerations, bruising, and other common car accident injuries. If you're considering compensation for those injuries, you're going to start your lawsuit pretty quickly and you likely don't have to worry about any time limits.
However, some injuries aren't fully notable until later. For instance, some head injuries -- like concussions -- don't always show symtoms right away, but they could develop over time. Likewise, you may think you only have a mild headache that will go away on its own. When it doesn't after weeks and then months, you realize that you have a serious brain injury that needs treatment.
The Statute of Limitations
When this happens, it's crucial to look into the statute of limitations in your state. This statute likely applies to almost all injury cases, including car accidents. It can also vary significantly from one state to the next. In Maine, for example, you have six years to file your suit. In Kentucky, you have just one year.
Minors
If you're a minor, that can have an impact on how long you get to file. Generally speaking, the clock doesn't start ticking until you reach your 18th birthday. So, if you're hurt when you're just 16 and you get three years to file in your state, you're actually looking at five total years. Again, this may not matter in most car accident situations, but it definitely can -- especially when supposedly minor injuries don't heal as you expected and lead to disabilities and long-term medical costs.
Understand State Limits
The most important thing for you to take away from this is that different states have very different time limits, to which you must adhere. If you don't, even if you were clearly injured by another person and should have been given compensation, you can miss out on that compensation just for missing the deadline. Always look into your state-specific statute of limitation laws and know what legal steps you need to take to start your case on time.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans