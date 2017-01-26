Dangerous Habits Drivers Can’t Seem to Break

It's hard to be a perfect driver. Mistakes do happen and even drivers with flawless records end up in accidents. However, there are also some very dangerous habits that people can't seem to put behind them, despite knowing how hazardous they can be.

1. Fatigued Driving

People are often in a hurry, so they try to push on when they're too tired to drive. This slows reaction times and can be deadly.

2. Impaired Driving

Despite efforts to combat it, drunk driving is still a serious issue. The same is true for driving under the influence of drugs, whether taking those drugs is legal or not.

3. Distracted Driving

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the roads are filled with about 660,000 distracted drivers at (almost) all times. Distractions range from kids to eating to texting and driving.

4. Aggressive Driving

Even people who aren't angry often drive too aggressively. This can lead to tailgating, sudden lane changes, abrupt braking, and many other things that cause accidents.

5. Ignoring Weather Conditions

In heavy rain, ice, or snow, the speed limit is not necessarily an indicator of how fast you should drive. You must adjust for the extreme conditions.

6. Speeding

It sounds simple and everyone's done it, but it can be a serious hazard. It can reduce your reaction times, cause you to lose control of your vehicle, and make it more likely that you -- or someone else -- will be killed if there is an accident.

Endless Problems

These issues are all fairly well-known, but they persist year after year, despite the amount of traffic accidents and deaths that occur annually. If another driver made one of these mistakes behind the wheel and you were injured in the resulting accident, you may want to look into your options for financial compensation.