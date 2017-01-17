When False Accusations Are a Cover-Up
False accusations bring up a lot of questions. Why would someone lie about a crime? Why would people fabricate a story? Why would they intentionally implicate someone else, especially with serious charges that could lead to life in prison, if that person did nothing wrong?
There are many potential reasons, of course, and each case is different. However, one example shows that simple embarrassment could spark a cover-up.
An Alleged Abduction
In this example, a young college student met a man online, and she told police he then abducted her at knifepoint, forced her into sexual acts, and took pictures of these acts. She said he sent her the pictures, but she didn't have them anymore because her grandmother deleted them from her phone.
Police talked to the man, and he had met the young woman online. However, he said they had a voluntary relationship, that he'd never abducted her. He also had pictures, which he showed the police, and that's when they started to find problems with her story. The pictures had timestamps on them, for instance, and those indicated they'd been taken days after she said she was kidnapped.
The Cover-Up
The woman stuck with her story for a long time, even when police said the man would be sent to jail for years, but she finally admitted she'd made it up when they told her about the timestamps and other evidence they had that she was lying. As it turned out, her grandmother had found explicit pictures of the two on her phone, and the granddaughter made up the story about the kidnapping so as not to tell her grandmother she'd done the acts and taken the pictures voluntarily.
Protecting Yourself Against False Allegations
Certainly, this is just one example, but it shows how people can sometimes panic and make false accusations without really thinking about the ramifications. Then they get trapped in a web of lies that they don't want to give up. If you've been falsely accused of a crime, especially one as serious as this, you must know all of the legal options you have to protect yourself.
