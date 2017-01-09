Which State Has the Longest Civil Statue of Limitations?
In injury cases, a statute of limitations is basically the amount of time you have to file your case. Waiting too long can make it impossible to seek compensation, no matter how clear the evidence is in the case. These limits vary from state to state, so you may be wondering which state has the longest limit and which has the shortest. This is incredibly important information to have if you'd like to take legal action after an injury.
6 Years
The longest current statute of limitations in personal injury cases is six years. This limit is actually shared by both Maine and North Dakota. If the person is killed, making it a wrongful death case and not a strict injury case, the limit in North Dakota drops to two years.
2 to 4 Years
Six years is fairly long in this area of law. Most states have a statute of limitations that is between two and four years. For instance, Alabama, Delaware and Hawaii all allow just two years to pass. Arkansas, Maryland and Michigan each give you three years. Florida, Nebraska and Utah all allow four years. Missouri gives you five years to file your case, but it is the only state to do so.
Exceptions
There are exceptions. For example, in cases in which you don't even discover the injury for some time, the statute of limitations may not start until that discovery. For instance, if a doctor leaves a medical instrument inside you during surgery, and you don't start feeling pain and discomfort for two years, you don't necessarily have to worry that the statute of limitations may have already run out. Additionally, many laws allow minors to start the statute of limitations countdown when they turn 18, which could allow years of extra time for those injured as children.
Starting Your Case
As you can see, a personal injury case isn't something you want to put off. If you're hurt and need compensation, you must know how to get that case underway.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans