Should You Seek a Lump Sum Alimony Payment?
Many divorcing spouses who receive spousal support elect to do so on a monthly basis. However, in some cases, they may be able to ask for the total amount in one up-front lump sum payment.
Of course, this requires that the paying spouse has sufficient assets to make such a payment. Many do not. However, if that is feasible, there are many advantages to seek a lump sum alimony payment.
Why Choose a Lump Sum Payment?
Permanent alimony is far rarer than in the past. Many women, who are generally the recipients of alimony, are capable of supporting themselves. If they've been out of the workplace for a time, judges will often order temporary alimony until they can get the skills or education they need to go back to work. Therefore, a lump-sum payment may get you more than you'd receive if you opted for temporary monthly payments.
A lump sum payment means that you don't have to worry about your spouse's ability or willingness to pay later on. It prevents having to wrangle with your ex down the line. This can happen if your or your ex's financial fortunes change or if you begin a new relationship and your spouse argues that you are no longer entitled to alimony.
Each state's laws regarding spousal support are different. Therefore, if you or your spouse relocate to another state, you could find yourself back in court renegotiating your settlement. Regardless of whether you move or not, a lump sum payment means less, if any, contact with him or her -- particularly if you don't have minor children.
Important Considerations When Seeking a Lump Sum Alimony Payment
If you'd prefer a lump sum payment, it's essential to have a financial professional advising you on the best way to handle what will likely be a large sum of money and to protect it should you remarry. If you know that you're not responsible with money, this may not be the best option.
If you get a lump sum payment, you can't go back and seek more if your financial fortunes don't turn out the way you expect. If you're not certain of how much extra financial assistance you'll need in the future as the result of your divorce, you may not want a lump sum payment.
It's essential to get sound legal and financial advice on the best options for collecting both spousal and child support payments. This can make all of the difference in your financial future.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans