Landlords Can Make Safety Rules for Kids
To a large degree, landlords can't make child-specific rules, as these can be seen as discriminatory. For example, a landlord can't say that no families with children are allowed to rent a home or apartment. The landlord also can't make rules that restrict the way children live, such as saying they can't run and play outside -- though certain noise restrictions may be allowed.
However, the big exception to this regulation is when the rules the landlord is putting in place are meant to keep the child safe.
Rental Spaces with a Pool
One of the most common examples of this process in action is when a rental property has a pool. For instance, perhaps a family is living in an apartment complex with three different buildings, dozens of apartments, and a shared outdoor pool. The landlord can put a fence and a locked gate around the pool, and he or she can make a rule saying that no young children can go by the pool alone.
Yes, this does restrict the way kids live and what they want to do, but it's not doing so arbitrarily. It's doing so because young kids are in significant danger near a pool, especially without adult supervision. The rule is logical and the goal is not to discriminate, but to react to realistic safety needs.
After all, landlords have an obligation to provide a safe place for tenants to live. This can mean doing things like clearing snow and ice, fixing electric problems, installing smoke alarms, and much more. Putting this rule in place -- and the fence and gate -- is just one more way to make sure the space is really safe.
Injured Children
Young children are seriously injured every day in the United States. If a landlord's negligence contributed, perhaps due to a lack of safety features and rules, parents need to know what rights they may have to seek compensation.
