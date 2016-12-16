How Can “Non-Legal” Parents Retain Custody of a Child?
Despite the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage, the laws regarding child adoption by same-sex couples are still a patchwork across the U.S. Second parent adoptions aren't legal in all states.
That problem can -- and has -- left parents unable to share custody or even be allowed visitation of a child they've raised since birth if the couple splits up if they aren't considered the child's parents under the law. This can impact heterosexual couples as well, but it's been a too-common issue for same-sex couples whose marriages weren't recognized in the state where they were living until the Supreme Court decision that mandated all states to recognize them.
Co-Parenting and Custody Agreements
People who live in a state where second parent adoption isn't legal can take steps to help protect their parental rights in the event of a break-up: a custody agreement or a co-parenting agreement. A court doesn't have to recognize either of these. However, they can provide evidence of the non-legal parent's involvement in a child's life that can help protect that parent's rights in a custody battle where the best interests of the child are considered paramount.
These agreements generally stipulate that both people consider themselves to be equal co-parents even though only one is the legal parent. They can address how the couple will co-parent the child both during the marriage or relationship and if it ends. They can address things like where the child will live, who is responsible for decisions related to the childís upbringing and how financial responsibilities will be shared.
Other Evidence That Can Strengthen Your Case
In addition to these agreements, or if you don't have one, non-legal parents can bolster their case for continued shared parenting with documentation showing your involvement in the child's life.
Judges faced with a custody battle between a legal and non-legal parent will look at the length and closeness of the bond between the non-legal parent and the child and whether they lived together as a family. A recently-recognized legal concept called "psychological parenthood" is used in some states. Also known as "de facto parenthood," it recognizes that non-legal parents can have close relationships with their children that shouldn't be severed.
A family law attorney who is experienced in dealing with the legal issues faced by same-sex couples and knows the pertinent state laws can advise you, whether you are considering drawing up a custody or parenting agreement or you are fighting for a continued relationship with your child.
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans