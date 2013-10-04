Weirdest Canadian Laws

Last week on our “weird law” blog we focused on strange laws from Canada, Switzerland, and Australia. While visiting several websites I realized that the United States is not the only country with very dumb laws. Canada is right up there with the U.S. with an arsenal of weird laws as well. With that in mind, I decided to dedicate today’s blog to weird laws from Canada. Hope you find them as weird as I do!

It Is Illegal To Pay With Too Many Pennies in Canada

According to Canada’s Currency Act of 1985, you must follow certain rules when paying for an item using coins because there are restrictions to the amount of coins you may use. The rule basically goes like this: you cannot pay for a item costing over $5 with only nickels, you cannot pay for an item costing $10 with only dimes, and you cannot pay for an item costing 26 cents using only pennies. Definitely a weird law…

It Is Illegal To Remove A Band Aid In Public in Canada

According to Canadian law, citizens may not remove bandages from their body in public. This law apparently applies to all of Canada. Although several websites state that Canadian citizens don’t really abide by this law, I’m assuming it was enacted for sanitary purposes. I guess the punishment for such an act mustn’t be too harsh.

It Is Illegal To Build a Big Snowman in Canada

In Souris Prince Edward Island, Canada, if you live on a corner lot it is illegal to build a snowman that exceeds a height of 30 inches. This local law also forbids making “monstrous snowmen.” What do they have against snowmen in Canada? Its not like they can hurt you… or can they?

It is Illegal For the Fifth Song on the Radio to Be A Non-Canadian Song

My first thought after reading this weird law was, “I wonder what qualifies as a Canadian song.” After conducting some research I found that a Canadian song is one where the artist of the song is a Canadian born citizen. So if you are a radio broadcaster make sure you know the citizenship of all the singers you plan to broadcast on the radio! You might get penalized if song number five is non-Canadian. Good luck!

What are your thoughts about these weird Canadian laws? Are there any weird laws that you find super strange?