Weirdest Canadian Laws
Last week on our “weird law” blog we focused on strange laws from Canada, Switzerland, and Australia. While visiting several websites I realized that the United States is not the only country with very dumb laws. Canada is right up there with the U.S. with an arsenal of weird laws as well. With that in mind, I decided to dedicate today’s blog to weird laws from Canada. Hope you find them as weird as I do!
It Is Illegal To Pay With Too Many Pennies in Canada
According to Canada’s Currency Act of 1985, you must follow certain rules when paying for an item using coins because there are restrictions to the amount of coins you may use. The rule basically goes like this: you cannot pay for a item costing over $5 with only nickels, you cannot pay for an item costing $10 with only dimes, and you cannot pay for an item costing 26 cents using only pennies. Definitely a weird law…
It Is Illegal To Remove A Band Aid In Public in Canada
According to Canadian law, citizens may not remove bandages from their body in public. This law apparently applies to all of Canada. Although several websites state that Canadian citizens don’t really abide by this law, I’m assuming it was enacted for sanitary purposes. I guess the punishment for such an act mustn’t be too harsh.
It Is Illegal To Build a Big Snowman in Canada
In Souris Prince Edward Island, Canada, if you live on a corner lot it is illegal to build a snowman that exceeds a height of 30 inches. This local law also forbids making “monstrous snowmen.” What do they have against snowmen in Canada? Its not like they can hurt you… or can they?
It is Illegal For the Fifth Song on the Radio to Be A Non-Canadian Song
My first thought after reading this weird law was, “I wonder what qualifies as a Canadian song.” After conducting some research I found that a Canadian song is one where the artist of the song is a Canadian born citizen. So if you are a radio broadcaster make sure you know the citizenship of all the singers you plan to broadcast on the radio! You might get penalized if song number five is non-Canadian. Good luck!
What are your thoughts about these weird Canadian laws? Are there any weird laws that you find super strange?
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans