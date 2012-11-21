Suffering from Celebrex Side Effects? Contact an Attorney Today!

Over the years, Pfizer has been through a flood of lawsuits and has continually defended its best-selling drug, Celebrex. Thousands of patients have claimed that Celebrex has caused them heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, Pfizer has been under fire for withholding crucial data about Celebrex. In 2008, Pfizer announced it had agreed to set aside $894 million to settle all lawsuits related to Celebrex and Bextra.
What is Celebrex?
Celebrex is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used for the treatment of arthritis pain. Other NSAID drugs are Vioxx and Bextra. Celebrex and Bextra are manufactured by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. The FDA approved Celebrex in 1998 to help with the following:
- Relief of pain and inflammation of osteoarthritis (OA)
- Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
- Management of acute pain in adults
- Dysmenorrhea (painful menstrual cramping)
Side Effects of Celebrex
- Heart attack
- Stroke
- Blood clots
- Heart disease
Click here to learn more about the side effects associated with taking Celebrex.
To learn more about Celebrex, visit our Frequently Asked Question’s page.
How Can a Celebrex Lawyer Help?
If you or a loved one has suffered from a heart attack or stroke, or been diagnosed with high blood pressure due to using Celebrex, you may be entitled to compensation for your injuries. It would be beneficial to speak to a Celebrex attorney today to determine whether you have a valid legal claim against Pfizer. Most of the attorneys at LawInfo.com offer free initial consultations. It would be advantageous to at least speak to a Celebrex attorney to discuss your legal options.
