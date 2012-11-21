Suffering from Celebrex Side Effects? Contact an Attorney Today!

Over the years, Pfizer has been through a flood of lawsuits and has continually defended its best-selling drug, Celebrex. Thousands of patients have claimed that Celebrex has caused them heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, Pfizer has been under fire for withholding crucial data about Celebrex. In 2008, Pfizer announced it had agreed to set aside $894 million to settle all lawsuits related to Celebrex and Bextra.

What is Celebrex?

Celebrex is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used for the treatment of arthritis pain. Other NSAID drugs are Vioxx and Bextra. Celebrex and Bextra are manufactured by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. The FDA approved Celebrex in 1998 to help with the following:

Relief of pain and inflammation of osteoarthritis (OA)

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Management of acute pain in adults

Dysmenorrhea (painful menstrual cramping)

Side Effects of Celebrex

Heart attack

Stroke

Blood clots

Heart disease

How Can a Celebrex Lawyer Help?

