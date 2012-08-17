More Weird Laws Explained

I've found it's more fun to attempt to explain the potential origin of these laws, so here's my best guess, happy to oblige:

In Tennessee, you are breaking the law if you drive while sleeping. It seems as though this law was simply worded in a strange way. Rather, perhaps it simply parallels the laws typically forbidding things such as driving while under the influence.

It seems as though this law was simply worded in a strange way. Rather, perhaps it simply parallels the laws typically forbidding things such as driving while under the influence. In Danville, Pennsylvania, all fire hydrants must be checked one hour before all fires. This law has got to be about planned fires, such as those used for training or demolition purposes.

This law has got to be about planned fires, such as those used for training or demolition purposes. In New York City, it’s illegal for a restaurant to call a sandwich a “corned beef sandwich” if it’s made with white bread and mayonnaise. I'm assuming this one has to do with a sort of trademark argument. The corned beef sandwich vendors must have lobbied the legislature to ensure a protection for the distinctive New York deli style dish.

I'm assuming this one has to do with a sort of trademark argument. The corned beef sandwich vendors must have lobbied the legislature to ensure a protection for the distinctive New York deli style dish. In England, it is an act of treason to place a postage stamp bearing the Queen upside down. Placing a flag upside down is an indication of distress, whereas the flag represents the country itself, as a living thing. Thus, placing a stamp of the Queen, the figurehead of the country, upside down portrays similar connotations, and can be considered a potentially inflammatory or otherwise offensive act.

Are there any weird laws that make you wonder where they came from?