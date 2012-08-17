More Weird Laws Explained
I've found it's more fun to attempt to explain the potential origin of these laws, so here's my best guess, happy to oblige:
- In Tennessee, you are breaking the law if you drive while sleeping. It seems as though this law was simply worded in a strange way. Rather, perhaps it simply parallels the laws typically forbidding things such as driving while under the influence.
- In Danville, Pennsylvania, all fire hydrants must be checked one hour before all fires.This law has got to be about planned fires, such as those used for training or demolition purposes.
- In New York City, it’s illegal for a restaurant to call a sandwich a “corned beef sandwich” if it’s made with white bread and mayonnaise. I'm assuming this one has to do with a sort of trademark argument. The corned beef sandwich vendors must have lobbied the legislature to ensure a protection for the distinctive New York deli style dish.
- In England, it is an act of treason to place a postage stamp bearing the Queen upside down. Placing a flag upside down is an indication of distress, whereas the flag represents the country itself, as a living thing. Thus, placing a stamp of the Queen, the figurehead of the country, upside down portrays similar connotations, and can be considered a potentially inflammatory or otherwise offensive act.
Are there any weird laws that make you wonder where they came from?
