Can Someone Trespass On Your Property If They Never Touch The Ground?
If someone breaks into your property, walks across your yard and steals your pink flamingo in front of your house, they’re at least guilty of trespass. But what about the air space around your property? There is an old Latin phrase, “cujus est solum ejus est usque ad coelum” which, loosely translated, means that a person who owns the soil owns it all the way to heaven. Basically, if you own the land, you own the air space above the land. For example, if someone is shooting at a duck, the duck flies over your land and the shooter pulls the trigger hitting the duck over a public lake, you can sue even though no bullet landed on your property. The theory behind this is that the shooter interfered with the “quiet undisturbed, peaceful enjoyment…” of your property.
If I Own The Space Above My Property, Can I Sue Airlines For Flying Over My Place?
If you own the land up to heaven, then shouldn’t any airline flying through the air be liable to you for trespass violations? Obviously, at the time many of these laws were created, the idea of an airplane flying 40,000 feet above the earth could only be imagined. However, most courts felt that the property owner had a right to prevent an airplane from flying overhead at very low attitudes, but it is difficult to state at what level a trespass occurs. The Supreme Court has ruled that federal law controls and that state courts cannot award trespass damages.
There is one theory that some courts will allow: the nuisance theory. What this means is that you can sue for damages if you can show that there is actual harm caused by the airplane flying over your land. Generally, you must show that the use of your property is limited in some way, like the pollution from aircraft force you to stay indoors. The bottom line, if you can’t use your property because of someone else, you might have the right to sue for trespass damages.
What do you think? Should you be able to own the airspace “up to heaven?”
You May Also Like...
Recommended Attorneys
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans