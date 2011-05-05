Can Someone Trespass On Your Property If They Never Touch The Ground?

If someone breaks into your property, walks across your yard and steals your pink flamingo in front of your house, they’re at least guilty of trespass. But what about the air space around your property? There is an old Latin phrase, “cujus est solum ejus est usque ad coelum” which, loosely translated, means that a person who owns the soil owns it all the way to heaven. Basically, if you own the land, you own the air space above the land. For example, if someone is shooting at a duck, the duck flies over your land and the shooter pulls the trigger hitting the duck over a public lake, you can sue even though no bullet landed on your property. The theory behind this is that the shooter interfered with the “quiet undisturbed, peaceful enjoyment…” of your property.

If I Own The Space Above My Property, Can I Sue Airlines For Flying Over My Place?

If you own the land up to heaven, then shouldn’t any airline flying through the air be liable to you for trespass violations? Obviously, at the time many of these laws were created, the idea of an airplane flying 40,000 feet above the earth could only be imagined. However, most courts felt that the property owner had a right to prevent an airplane from flying overhead at very low attitudes, but it is difficult to state at what level a trespass occurs. The Supreme Court has ruled that federal law controls and that state courts cannot award trespass damages.

There is one theory that some courts will allow: the nuisance theory. What this means is that you can sue for damages if you can show that there is actual harm caused by the airplane flying over your land. Generally, you must show that the use of your property is limited in some way, like the pollution from aircraft force you to stay indoors. The bottom line, if you can’t use your property because of someone else, you might have the right to sue for trespass damages.

What do you think? Should you be able to own the airspace “up to heaven?”