Can A Person Be Found Guilty Of A Crime Even If They Are Not The Direct Cause Of An Injury?

When a person is injured because of someone else’s actions, the person who injured that person (the defendant) is usually charged with a crime. When a person’s injuries are clearly the “direct cause” of the victim’s injury, it is usually extremely difficult to convince the court that the manner in which the harm occurred was so bizarre that the defendant was not the proximate cause of that harm.

What About Death Caused Without Any Physical Touching?

Generally, when a person is charged with causing the death of another, there is some type of touching. This touching can come from a bullet, a vehicle or a fist. However, what happens when a person causes another person to die from fright or stress? Today’s courts are generally willing to find that where death results even without physical impact, the defendant’s conduct can be a proximate cause of the death. While this seems counter-intuitive (you generally cannot attack someone with your mind, unless you have some paranormal abilities), the courts have reconciled this stance with the fact that the person who dies usually suffers from some sort of heart attack. This heart attack is then inference to be a physical action that causes the death of the victim.

For example, David goes into a 7-11 and tries to rob Victor (he badly wants a slurpie). David requires Victor and his employees to lie down on the floor while David takes the money. Victor, who has eaten nothing but taquitos and fried food for the last 30 years, is 60 years old with a history of heart disease and leads a very stressful life because of his competitive business, is very frightened. David finishes stealing the money and runs out the front door. Within 15 minutes, Victor has a heart attack and dies. David could be charged with felony-murder.

What If The Victim Has A Pre-existing Weakness?

There’s an old phrase in the law, “you take the victim as you find them.” Sometimes this is referred to the eggshell skull rule (the victim has a very thin skull and the mere act of pushing the person causes them to hit their head and die). Generally speaking, this means that the victim is more susceptible to injury or death than the normal person.

For example, if Doug beats up Veronica, after he discovers she’s been cheating on him with the milkman. Doug is so upset, he wants to kill Veronica. Veronica runs away before Doug has a chance to hit her too many times. A normal person in ordinary health would not have been severely hurt by the Doug’s punches; however, unknown to Doug, Veronica is a hemophiliac, who bleeds to death from one slight wound. Doug is found to be guilty of murder, despite the fact that Veronica’s death was unforeseeable.

What do you think? Is it fair someone should be charged when a person's injuries are much worse because of their pre-existing condition?