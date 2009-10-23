Arrest Statistics by Crime

By: LINDSEY O'NEILL, ESQ.

Even if you don't watch the television program "COPS," you might wonder the most common reasons people get arrested. Well, you're in luck because the FBI reports on just that topic! According to the FBI/DOJ Report, Crime in the United States 2008, there were about 14 million arrests last year. There were more arrests for property crimes than any other crime - about 1.7 million arrests. Theft ranks next on the list after property crimes, ranking in at an estimated 1.2 million arrests or so. Here is the chart from the FBI website:

Estimated Number of Arrests

United States, 2008

Total1 14,005,615 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter 12,955 Forcible rape 22,584 Robbery 129,403 Aggravated assault 429,969 Burglary 308,479 Larceny-theft 1,266,706 Motor vehicle theft 98,035 Arson 14,125 Violent crime2 594,911 Property crime2 1,687,345 Other assaults 1,298,342 Forgery and counterfeiting 90,127 Fraud 234,199 Embezzlement 21,402 Stolen property; buying, receiving, possessing 111,319 Vandalism 285,012 Weapons; carrying, possessing, etc. 179,661 Prostitution and commercialized vice 75,004 Sex offenses (except forcible rape and prostitution) 79,914 Drug abuse violations 1,702,537 Gambling 9,811 Offenses against the family and children 118,419 Driving under the influence 1,483,396 Liquor laws 625,939 Drunkenness 611,069 Disorderly conduct 685,985 Vagrancy 33,852 All other offenses 3,835,083 Suspicion 1,650 Curfew and loitering law violations 133,063 Runaways 109,225

1 Does not include suspicion.

2 Violent crimes are offenses of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes are offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

If you've been charged with a crime, you need to protect your legal rights. Consult an attorney as soon as possible regarding the charges, the circumstances of your arrest, and the facts of your case. You have the right to have a lawyer present during any questioning. A criminal defense attorney can advise you about your rights, what the prosecution must prove in order to convict you of the offense charged, and how the evidence in your case will likely impact the result. An attorney can also help negotiate a favorable plea bargain and advocate for the most favorable sentencing for any conviction. For more information about being charged with a crime, or to find a criminal defense attorney, visit LawInfo's Legal Resource Center or search for an attorney in your area using our attorney directory.