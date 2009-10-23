Arrest Statistics by Crime
By: LINDSEY O'NEILL, ESQ.
Even if you don't watch the television program "COPS," you might wonder the most common reasons people get arrested. Well, you're in luck because the FBI reports on just that topic! According to the FBI/DOJ Report, Crime in the United States 2008, there were about 14 million arrests last year. There were more arrests for property crimes than any other crime - about 1.7 million arrests. Theft ranks next on the list after property crimes, ranking in at an estimated 1.2 million arrests or so. Here is the chart from the FBI website:
United States, 2008
|Total1
|14,005,615
|Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter
|12,955
|Forcible rape
|22,584
|Robbery
|129,403
|Aggravated assault
|429,969
|Burglary
|308,479
|Larceny-theft
|1,266,706
|Motor vehicle theft
|98,035
|Arson
|14,125
|Violent crime2
|594,911
|Property crime2
|1,687,345
|Other assaults
|1,298,342
|Forgery and counterfeiting
|90,127
|Fraud
|234,199
|Embezzlement
|21,402
|Stolen property; buying, receiving, possessing
|111,319
|Vandalism
|285,012
|Weapons; carrying, possessing, etc.
|179,661
|Prostitution and commercialized vice
|75,004
|Sex offenses (except forcible rape and prostitution)
|79,914
|Drug abuse violations
|1,702,537
|Gambling
|9,811
|Offenses against the family and children
|118,419
|Driving under the influence
|1,483,396
|Liquor laws
|625,939
|Drunkenness
|611,069
|Disorderly conduct
|685,985
|Vagrancy
|33,852
|All other offenses
|3,835,083
|Suspicion
|1,650
|Curfew and loitering law violations
|133,063
|Runaways
|109,225
If you've been charged with a crime, you need to protect your legal rights. Consult an attorney as soon as possible regarding the charges, the circumstances of your arrest, and the facts of your case. You have the right to have a lawyer present during any questioning. A criminal defense attorney can advise you about your rights, what the prosecution must prove in order to convict you of the offense charged, and how the evidence in your case will likely impact the result. An attorney can also help negotiate a favorable plea bargain and advocate for the most favorable sentencing for any conviction. For more information about being charged with a crime, or to find a criminal defense attorney, visit LawInfo's Legal Resource Center or search for an attorney in your area using our attorney directory.
