Can a Passenger Be at Fault in an Accident?

7 hours ago
Typically, when two cars are involved in an accident, one of the drivers is responsible. Sometimes both of them are. Passengers who are injured may be interested in compensation, even if they were riding with the driver who caused the crash.
When You May Not Want to Talk to the Police

8 hours ago
A police officer can stop you on the street and talk to you, but that doesn't mean you have to stay and chat. Whether you've done anything wrong or not, you can tell the officer you're not interested in talking and that you wish to go.
When Artists Divorce: Dividing Up Artwork, Revenues

1 day ago
One of the high-value marital assets that many couples battle over is artwork. However, what if one or both of the spouses are the artists? Under the law, artwork created during a marriage, as well as future licensing revenues and copyrights, are considered marital or community property even though it was created by one spouse.
What Are the Differences between State and Federal Courts?

1 week ago
A federal charge is more serious than a state charge, largely because of the potential penalties that might be imposed when someone is convicted. The differences between the two courts, federal and state, comes down to jurisdiction, which refers to the types of cases that a court can hear.
Community Property vs. Equitable Distribution States

1 week ago
How you fare in a divorce will likely be determined in part by where you live. There are basically two types of divorce laws when it comes to distribution of marital property -- community property and equitable distribution.
