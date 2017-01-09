Which State Has the Longest Civil Statue of Limitations?
2 hours ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
In injury cases, a statute of limitations is basically the amount of time you have to file your case. Waiting too long can make it impossible to seek compensation, no matter how clear the evidence is in the case. These limits vary from state to state, so you may be wondering which state has the longest limit and which has the shortest.Continue Reading →
0 comments
Should You Seek a Lump Sum Alimony Payment?
2 hours ago
Posted In: Divorce
Many divorcing spouses who receive spousal support elect to do so on a monthly basis. However, in some cases, they may be able to ask for the total amount in one up-front lump sum payment.Of course, this requires that the paying spouse has sufficient assets to make such a payment.Continue Reading →
Landlords Can Make Safety Rules for Kids
2 weeks ago
Posted In: Real Property
To a large degree, landlords can't make child-specific rules, as these can be seen as discriminatory. For example, a landlord can't say that no families with children are allowed to rent a home or apartment. The landlord also can't make rules that restrict the way children live, such as saying they can't run and play outside -- though certain noise restrictions may be allowed.Continue Reading →
Don’t Forget Your Estate Plan During Your Divorce
2 weeks ago
Posted In: Divorce
When you go through a divorce, it's essential to update your estate plan, including your will, trusts and powers of attorney. Otherwise, you could leave assets to an ex-spouse or in-laws to whom you no longer speak. Just as importantly (if not more so), you could end up with a less-than-friendly ex-spouse as your trustee and/or your power of attorney for financial, health care and end-of-life decisions.Continue Reading →
Custody and Visitation Challenges for Transgender Parents
2 weeks ago
Posted In: Family Law
As we've discussed here before, people in same-sex relationships still face legal issues when it comes to child custody and visitation after a divorce or break-up if a child is not legally or biologically their own. For transgender parents, the problems can be even more serious.Continue Reading →
