Death Penalty Ruling Retroactive, Spares Death Row Inmates

1 day ago
A follow-up to an August ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court that the death penalty is unconstitutional has stated that this decision is retroactive. The ruling was for an appeal by a defendant accused of killing a Georgetown police officer in 2009.
Social Security Benefits and Divorce

1 day ago
There are so many financial issues to think about when you divorce that Social Security benefits are often overlooked. However, as we've discussed here before, people in their 50s and much older are increasingly choosing to end their marriages and live their remaining decades as single people.
Does Listening to Music Make a Car Accident More Likely?

2 days ago
Most people love listening to music while they drive. That morning commute gets boring otherwise, and it's easier than ever now to stream music from your phone or other mobile device. With all of your music right there at your fingertips, you blast your favorite songs and sing along while you drive.
How Do You Collect a Civil Court Judgment?

2 days ago
After a civil court has found that your personal injury award is $15,000, how do you collect that money? Are some cases impossible to collect on? There are several ways you can attempt to collect money owed for a civil judgment.
When False Accusations Are a Cover-Up

4 days ago
False accusations bring up a lot of questions. Why would someone lie about a crime? Why would people fabricate a story? Why would they intentionally implicate someone else, especially with serious charges that could lead to life in prison, if that person did nothing wrong?
