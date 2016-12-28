Landlords Can Make Safety Rules for Kids

Landlord Tenant
To a large degree, landlords can't make child-specific rules, as these can be seen as discriminatory. For example, a landlord can't say that no families with children are allowed to rent a home or apartment. The landlord also can't make rules that restrict the way children live, such as saying they can't run and play outside -- though certain noise restrictions may be allowed.
Don’t Forget Your Estate Plan During Your Divorce

Robin Williams' Estate
When you go through a divorce, it's essential to update your estate plan, including your will, trusts and powers of attorney. Otherwise, you could leave assets to an ex-spouse or in-laws to whom you no longer speak. Just as importantly (if not more so), you could end up with a less-than-friendly ex-spouse as your trustee and/or your power of attorney for financial, health care and end-of-life decisions.
Custody and Visitation Challenges for Transgender Parents

Child Custody
As we've discussed here before, people in same-sex relationships still face legal issues when it comes to child custody and visitation after a divorce or break-up if a child is not legally or biologically their own. For transgender parents, the problems can be even more serious.
What Is “Dissipation of Assets” in a Divorce?

divorce-questions
Many people learn all sorts of new terms during their divorce -- often through unpleasant experiences. One of these new terms is "dissipation of assets." It occurs when one spouse (generally the one in a better financial position) squanders marital assets in order to avoid having to divide them with his or her spouse.
Specific and General Damages After a Car Accident

How much is my car accident lawsuit worth?
After being involved in a car accident, you may be interested in seeking compensation. You think the other driver caused the crash, and you want him or her to pay for it, since you wouldn't have crashed on your own and you don't deserve the financial hardship it can create.
