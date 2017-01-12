Can I Sue the Federal Government for a Personal Injury?

Personal Injury Tips for Your Car Accident Case
If you are involved in a car accident where the at-fault driver is working and employed by a federal government, can you sue for compensation? The only way to do so is to get permission from the federal government.The Federal Tort Claims Act provides the guidelines as to when you can sue the federal government.
Should You Chase a Hit-and-Run Driver?

Another driver cuts you off, running into the front corner of your car. The damage may not be bad, but you were definitely hit. As you start to pull over, the other driver accelerates and speeds away. Should you give chase?
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Arrest Fees

In Ramsey County, Minnesota, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He spent two days in the county jail before the charges were dismissed. He had $46 on him when he was arrested, but the jail charged him $25 for a “booking fee” and the rest was put on a debit card.
How to Divorce-Proof Your Gifts

Perhaps your parents or grandparents were extra generous this Christmas and wrote a sizable check (to you and not your spouse) to buy yourself something frivolous or put away in case you ever need it. As many older folks often tell younger ones, "You can't take it with you.
Which State Has the Longest Civil Statue of Limitations?

In injury cases, a statute of limitations is basically the amount of time you have to file your case. Waiting too long can make it impossible to seek compensation, no matter how clear the evidence is in the case. These limits vary from state to state, so you may be wondering which state has the longest limit and which has the shortest.
