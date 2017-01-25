Key Facts About Hotel Accidents
15 hours ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
You typically don't intend to spend a lot of time in your hotel. It's just a place to sleep while traveling or staying to see area attractions. That being said, if you're hurt in the hotel, it can become the single most important location on your trip in a split second.Continue Reading →
Support Requirements for Adult Disabled Children
16 hours ago
Posted In: Family Law
The requirement for parents to pay child support generally ends when the child reaches what's known as the "age of majority." That is the age when a young person is legally considered to be an adult. It varies among states.Continue Reading →
What are Specific and General Damages?
3 days ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
After being involved in a car accident, you may be interested in seeking compensation. You think the other driver caused the crash, and you want him or her to pay for it, since you wouldn't have crashed on your own and you don't deserve the financial hardship it can create.Continue Reading →
Arrest rates for minors have been falling for years. Data provided by the Office of Justice Programs and the Violent Crime Index shows that this is true for all races.The numbers do show that the drop has been happening since the 1990s, when things really spiked.Continue Reading →
A follow-up to an August ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court that the death penalty is unconstitutional has stated that this decision is retroactive. The ruling was for an appeal by a defendant accused of killing a Georgetown police officer in 2009.Continue Reading →
