Landlords Can Make Safety Rules for Kids
4 days ago
Posted In: Real Property
To a large degree, landlords can't make child-specific rules, as these can be seen as discriminatory. For example, a landlord can't say that no families with children are allowed to rent a home or apartment. The landlord also can't make rules that restrict the way children live, such as saying they can't run and play outside -- though certain noise restrictions may be allowed.Continue Reading →
0 comments
Don’t Forget Your Estate Plan During Your Divorce
4 days ago
Posted In: Divorce
When you go through a divorce, it's essential to update your estate plan, including your will, trusts and powers of attorney. Otherwise, you could leave assets to an ex-spouse or in-laws to whom you no longer speak. Just as importantly (if not more so), you could end up with a less-than-friendly ex-spouse as your trustee and/or your power of attorney for financial, health care and end-of-life decisions.Continue Reading →
Custody and Visitation Challenges for Transgender Parents
5 days ago
Posted In: Family Law
As we've discussed here before, people in same-sex relationships still face legal issues when it comes to child custody and visitation after a divorce or break-up if a child is not legally or biologically their own. For transgender parents, the problems can be even more serious.Continue Reading →
What Is “Dissipation of Assets” in a Divorce?
5 days ago
Posted In: Divorce
Many people learn all sorts of new terms during their divorce -- often through unpleasant experiences. One of these new terms is "dissipation of assets." It occurs when one spouse (generally the one in a better financial position) squanders marital assets in order to avoid having to divide them with his or her spouse.Continue Reading →
Specific and General Damages After a Car Accident
2 weeks ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
After being involved in a car accident, you may be interested in seeking compensation. You think the other driver caused the crash, and you want him or her to pay for it, since you wouldn't have crashed on your own and you don't deserve the financial hardship it can create.Continue Reading →
Find Posts
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans