What Are the Differences between State and Federal Courts?
5 days ago
Posted In: Civil Litigation
A federal charge is more serious than a state charge, largely because of the potential penalties that might be imposed when someone is convicted. The differences between the two courts, federal and state, comes down to jurisdiction, which refers to the types of cases that a court can hear.Continue Reading →
1 comments
Community Property vs. Equitable Distribution States
5 days ago
Posted In: Divorce
How you fare in a divorce will likely be determined in part by where you live. There are basically two types of divorce laws when it comes to distribution of marital property -- community property and equitable distribution.Continue Reading →
Can Your Diary, Journal Be Used as Evidence?
6 days ago
Posted In: Criminal Law - State Felony & Misdemeanor
You've been keeping a diary since you were a child. You write down all of the little things you're thinking about, things that are for you alone. You never expect anyone else to turn those pages. If you're accused of a crime and arrested, though, could your diary be used as evidence against you?Continue Reading →
Dangerous Habits Drivers Can’t Seem to Break
6 days ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
It's hard to be a perfect driver. Mistakes do happen and even drivers with flawless records end up in accidents. However, there are also some very dangerous habits that people can't seem to put behind them, despite knowing how hazardous they can be.Continue Reading →
Key Facts About Hotel Accidents
1 week ago
Posted In: Personal Injury - Plaintiff
You typically don't intend to spend a lot of time in your hotel. It's just a place to sleep while traveling or staying to see area attractions. That being said, if you're hurt in the hotel, it can become the single most important location on your trip in a split second.Continue Reading →
